1/
Glen Gilpin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PORTSMOUTH-Glenn E. Gilpin, 92, of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away, Sept. 15, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. He was born in Scioto County, Ohio, Oct. 5, 1927, a son of the late Harry D. Gilpin and Anna Marie Gress Gilpin.

Preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Gilpin, 1975, one son, Daniel Gilpin, two brothers and two sisters.

Surviving are four children, Michael (Lisa) Gilpin of Lucasville, Ohio, Patricia (Mark) Ebert of Pickerington, Ohio, Robert (Debbie) Gilpin of Portsmouth, Ohio, Tim Gilpin of MT. Orab, Ohio, daughter in law, Carolyn Gilpin of Portsmouth, Ohio, ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren and special friend, Wilma Eldridge.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Rev. Sam Bradley, officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Burial Park, Wheelersburg, Ohio. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. till the funeral hour at 12 p.m. on Friday.

Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved