Glen Gilpin

PORTSMOUTH-Glenn E. Gilpin, 92, of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away, Sept. 15, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. He was born in Scioto County, Ohio, Oct. 5, 1927, a son of the late Harry D. Gilpin and Anna Marie Gress Gilpin.

Preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Gilpin, 1975, one son, Daniel Gilpin, two brothers and two sisters.

Surviving are four children, Michael (Lisa) Gilpin of Lucasville, Ohio, Patricia (Mark) Ebert of Pickerington, Ohio, Robert (Debbie) Gilpin of Portsmouth, Ohio, Tim Gilpin of MT. Orab, Ohio, daughter in law, Carolyn Gilpin of Portsmouth, Ohio, ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren and special friend, Wilma Eldridge.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Rev. Sam Bradley, officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Burial Park, Wheelersburg, Ohio. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. till the funeral hour at 12 p.m. on Friday.

