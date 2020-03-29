WHEELERSBURG - Glenda Sue Blanton, age 72, of Wheelersburg, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at her home. She was born September 28, 1947 in Portsmouth to Leck and Jean (Hilton) Blanton. Glenda worked as Home Health Care Aide. She enjoyed gardening, puzzles, sewing, and Bingo. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Glenda is survived by her son, Paul Woodrow; daughters, Lisa Woodrow Craft, Rae'chel Kozee; brother, Tom Blanton; sister, Kim Craft; twelve grandchildren; several great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Brian Woodrow; brother, John Blanton; sister, Vickie Hacker.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Fond memories of Glenda and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.