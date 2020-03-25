PORTSMOUTH-Glenda Louise Willis, 77, of Portsmouth, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Concord Health & Rehabilitation Center in Wheelersburg. She was born January 15, 1943 in Gadsden, AL, a daughter of the late Alonzo Glenn and Bessie Freda Wineka Willis.

A 1961 Clay High School graduate, Glenda attended Ohio University-Portsmouth and retired as office manager of Blackburn Construction. Previously, she was office manager at Yeager Construction.

Glenda was active behind the scenes in the local arts for many years. She served as Treasurer for the Portsmouth High School Band of Tomorrow Band Boosters in the late 1980s. As President of the Board of Directors for The Portsmouth Little Theatre for several years, Glenda was a leader in renovating the Lawson Street theatre, including the installation of all new seating in the mid-1990s. At PLT, Glenda also directed several shows, receiving two Marlowe Awards for Best Director. She shared a deep love of theatre and music with her family.

In recent years, Glenda adored helping with costumes as she could and watching her grandchildren perform in the Portsmouth Area Children's Theatre, Portsmouth West Marching Band and Portsmouth West Advanced Choir.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Brenda Willis of Portsmouth; a sister, Barbara (Leon) McGlone of Shalimar, FL; and two grandchildren, Jordan and Taran Willis.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Carolyn Sue "Susie" Schmidt and Janet Metzler.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Glenda L. Willis to either the Portsmouth West Band Boosters or Portsmouth West Advanced Choir at Portsmouth West High School, 15332 US-52, West Portsmouth, OH 45663.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.