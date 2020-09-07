1/
Glenn Compton
PORTSMOUTH – Glenn Edward Compton, 75 of Portsmouth passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at SOMC. Born May 1, 1945 in Newport News, Virginia, a son of the late Glenn and Hester Risner Compton, he was a 1965 graduate of Minford High School, retired from CSX Railroad, and was a US Air Force veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Stella Joyce Faulkner Compton; seven sons, Shawn (Marta) Compton, Shannon (Sherry) Compton, Shane (Dana) Compton, Jason (Tabatha) Compton, Dustin (Jennifer) Compton, Brandon (Lindsay) Compton, Ryan (Rachel) Compton; twenty five grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; two sisters, Pauline Warren, Loretta McGraw, and one special uncle, Dewey Risner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marsha Lynn Coldiron Compton on February 4, 2009.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Shannon and Skyler Compton officiating. Burial will be at Squire Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Military graveside rites will be conducted by James Irwin Post No. 622 American Legion and William A. Baker Post No. 363. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
(740 820-2331
