WEST PORTSMOUTH- Gloria Jean "Jackie" Burchett, 71 of West Portsmouth, won her battle against Cancer and gained her Angel Wings Saturday December 14, 2019 at her home. She was born September 6, 1948 in North Charleston, South Carolina to the late Roy Fannin and Naomi Tarr Mannarino. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Jesse H. Burchett, 2 sisters: Diane Fannin and Donna Baron, and a brother David Fannin.

She moved to Ohio shortly after birth and was a 1966 graduate of Portsmouth High School and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Post 471 American Legion.

Jackie is survived by 2 sons: Mike (Tamara) Roush and David Roush all of Portsmouth, a daughter Neomi Burchett of West Portsmouth, 4 grandchildren: Kaleb Burchett, Molly (Kade) McQuate, Katie (Will) Faulkner and Justin Mershon. 2 great grandchildren: Railee Grace McQuate and Serenity Faulkner. She is also survived by 4 sisters: Robin Allen, Penny France, Susan (Andy) Havens and Cindy (Dick) Greathouse, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to extend a very a Special Thank You to her Hospice Nurse Amy and Hospice Social Worker Stephanie, along with the rest of the SOMC Hospice Staff for their amazing and compassionate care. The family would also like to extend a special Thank You to family and friends who have been with them every step of the way.

A Celebration of Jackie's Life will be 6:00 PM Friday December 20, 2019 at American Legion Post #471, 950 Gallia Street in Portsmouth. Dinner will begin at 6:00 PM. Please use the back entrance. All family and friends are welcome. Any flowers may be sent to the American Legion. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.