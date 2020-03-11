PORTSMOUTH-Gloria J. Schnitzius, 68, of Portsmouth, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at SOMC Hospice Center. She was born on February 8, 1952 in Ironton, was a member of the Swauger Valley Free Will Baptist Church and was retired from Kmart with 37 years of service.

Gloria was preceded in death by her father, Fred Justice, Jr.; a sister, Yvonne Colegrove; two step-brothers, Mark and Rick Christy and a great-granddaughter, Henslea Jean Searls.

Surviving are her mother, Minnie Justice Christy of Wheelersburg; two daughters, Nikki (Joe) Berry of Marysville and April (Josh) Clausing of Wheelersburg; a brother, Fred Justice, III of Pensacola, FL; four sisters, Linda Baker of Boise, ID, Delores (Harry) Bennett of Franklin Furnace, Connie (Keith) Bailey of Franklin Furnace and Tina (Daniel) Crego of Tipp City; two step-brothers, Kenny (Vickie) Christy of Vanceburg, KY and Mick (Rita) Christy of Sciotoville; six grandchildren, Aleasha Bowling, Amie Searls, Andrew Green, Mason Clausing, Madilyn Clausing and Noah Clausing and nine great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at Noon on Saturday, March 14th, at the Swauger Valley Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Simpson officiating. Interment will be in Woodland Cemetery in Coal Grove. The family will receive guests at BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice. www.brantfuneralservice.com.