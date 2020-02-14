WEST JEFFERSON-Goldia Richardson, age 91, went home to be with the Lord on February 2, 2020. Goldia graduated from Morehead University where she received salutatorian in her class obtaining a Masters's degree. She was a member of the New Boston Church of God for 60 years. Goldia was a teacher/administrator for 42 years. She touched many hearts throughout her years of teaching. Goldia is preceded in death by her loving husband: Gene Richardson who passed in 2011. She is survived by her daughter: Karen (Ron) Phelps of West Jefferson, Ohio, grandson: Alan (Deniz) Phelps of Springfield, Ohio, granddaughter: Stacy (Michael) Smith of West Jefferson, Ohio, great-grandchildren: Courtney Phelps, Cody Phelps, Payton Smith, and Nathaniel Smith, siblings: Eunice Dubuisson and Arthur (Barb) Cox. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:00 A.M., at the New Boston Church of God, 3920 Gallia Street, New Boston, Ohio, 45662. In Lieu of flowers, the family would like friends to consider making a donation to the New Boston Church of God, 3920 Gallia Street, New Boston, Ohio, 45662, c/o Goldia's memory. Mom will be smiling from above knowing her memory will live on through the donations to the church she loved.

