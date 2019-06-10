GOLDIE WEDDINGTON

WHEELERSBURG — Goldie Weddington, 101, of Wheelersburg, went to be with Jesus, her Savior, on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in the emergency room at the Southern Ohio Medical Center. Born on June 8, 1918, she was born in Lynn, KY, a daughter of the late John and Violet Watkins Whitely. She was a retired manager of the book store at Shawnee State University with thirteen years of service.

Goldie was a proud member of Plymouth Heights Church of the Nazarene in Franklin Furnace, where she worshipped and praised her God. She was also a member of the New Boston Kiwanis.

Also preceding her in death were her brothers, Henry, Edward and Kenneth Whitely and sister, Rose May and May Bennett.

Surviving are a daughter, Faye Weddington of Wheelersburg.

A Celebration of Goldie's Life will be held at Plymouth Heights Church of the Nazrene with Rev. Andy Ramey officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Burial Park.

Faye will receive guests at Brant's from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

