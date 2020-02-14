MT. STERLING-Gordon E. Payne, age 88, of Mt. Sterling, OH, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Born in McDermott, OH to the late John and Edna Payne, Gordon was a veteran and proud retiree of the United States Navy serving from 1948-1967. After his naval career, Gordon worked at Westinghouse and later Reynolds Aluminum. He retired from Johnson Controls in 1992. Gordon loved to play the fiddle. At one time he was in four different bands: Roy Woodrow Seldom Heard, Bluegrass Ramblers, Sterling Bluegrass Band and Sterling Bluegrass Jamboree House Band. On one occasion, Gordon played a square dance tune for Roy Rogers when Roy visited McDermott. He also played at the Ohio State Fair and he visited nursing homes to play the fiddle and entertain the residents. Gordon was a member of the Post #3762, Washington Court House, OH, the Fleet Reserve Association and Madison Mills United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by his brothers Wilford, John, Jr. and James Payne. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Eloise B. Payne, his children Susan (John) McWhite of Greensboro, NC and Stephen (Tricia) Payne of Willis, MI; grandchildren: Tyrus (Lorin) Brannon of Washington Court House, Trevyn Payne of Appleton, WI, Stesha Payne of Lansing, MI and Daniel McWhite of Greensboro; great-grandchildren: Alison Brannon and Kayci Foster, dear family friend Kay Munion, and the many loving members of the Payne and Buckler Families.

Family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. MONDAY at the PORTER-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 331 West Main Street, Mt. Sterling, OH 43143 where his Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2020 with Pastor Brian Dunham, officiating. Graveside Services will be held at approximately 1:00 p.m. TUESDAY at Scioto Burial Park, McDermott, OH. If they choose, friends may make memorial contributions to: The Sterling Bluegrass Jamboree, attention Kenny Curry, c/o Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, 331 W. Main St., Mt. Sterling, OH 43143. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Payne Family.