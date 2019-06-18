GRACE LEE ADAMS

LUCAVILLE — Grace Lee Adams, age 93, of Lucasville, went to be with the Lord June 18, 2019 at her home. She was born December 13, 1925 in Sciotoville to Marion and Ida (Smith) Stiltner. She was a longtime member of Portsmouth Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. Grace was a member of the SOMC Ladies Auxiliary, enjoyed working around the house, making curtains, gardening, reading the Bible, and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She would have been married to her husband, Harold, 75 years this coming August, and was stubborn and strong-willed until the very end.

Grace is survived by her husband, Harold Adams; daughters, Tammie Sue (Mark) Montgomery of Minford, Lisa Adams of Columbus; son, Harold "Tony" (Wanda) Adams of Warwick, RI; brothers, David Stiltner of McDermott, Jesse Stiltner of Baker, OR, Robert Stiltner of Sciotoville, Harold "Dean" Stiltner of Marion; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Roger Adams; a daughter, Pamela Scurlock; brothers, James and William Stiltner; sisters, Lucille Spradlin, Ruth Stafford, Elizabeth Stiltner, Captolia "Marie" Eldridge.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston with Pastor Mike Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call Thursday from 5 – 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to SOMC Hospice. Fond memories of Grace and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.