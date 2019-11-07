PORTSMOUTH — Grace Avanell Erwin, 81, of Portsmouth Ohio died on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice after a long struggle with cancer. She was born on August 30, 1938 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Roy and Nancy Clark Russell.

She lived in Portsmouth all her life and was employed at the Williams Manufacturing Company, Marting's Department Store, and the Eat Mor Market.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Martha Jane Russell Adkins; and one brother, James Carl Russell. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, George E. Erwin; her sister Mildred Ann Russell of Portsmouth; her daughters Carolyn McKinnon (Joseph), and Jennifer Erwin of Portsmouth; her son Theodore Sutton of Portsmouth; and grandchildren Nancy McKinnon of Erlanger Kentucky and Declan Chantz Nichols of Portsmouth.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Portsmouth.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the F.C. Daehler Mortuary Company in Portsmouth with Reverend Evan Fisher officiating.

Visitation will be at Daehler's from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service.

Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Wheelersburg, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice.