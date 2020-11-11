1/
Gregory Maggard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

IRONTON-Gregory Jerome Maggard, 62, of Ironton, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at St. Mary's in Ironton. Gregory was born May 4, 1958 in Portsmouth to the late Donald Jerome Maggard and Joyce Elaine Gleim Maggard. He had worked as a Security Guard at AK Steel and he is a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. Gregory was a member of Green Township Volunteer Fire Department; the NRA and the National Rabbit Breeder's Association. In addition to his parents, Gregory was preceded in death July 25, 2020, by his wife, Denise Ann Stapleton Maggard, whom he married December 2, 1984 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Powellsville. Gregory is survived by a step-son, Charles Johnson; two brothers, Matthew (Kim) Maggard and Josh Maggard and four sisters, Rebeckah Maggard, Donita (Glenn) Eskridge, Vivian (Bob) Riffel and Alice Maggard.

Services for Gregory will be 11:00 am Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church with Reverend Brent Cavendish officiating. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church Saturday 10:00 am until the 11:00 am service. Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved