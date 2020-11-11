IRONTON-Gregory Jerome Maggard, 62, of Ironton, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at St. Mary's in Ironton. Gregory was born May 4, 1958 in Portsmouth to the late Donald Jerome Maggard and Joyce Elaine Gleim Maggard. He had worked as a Security Guard at AK Steel and he is a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. Gregory was a member of Green Township Volunteer Fire Department; the NRA and the National Rabbit Breeder's Association. In addition to his parents, Gregory was preceded in death July 25, 2020, by his wife, Denise Ann Stapleton Maggard, whom he married December 2, 1984 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Powellsville. Gregory is survived by a step-son, Charles Johnson; two brothers, Matthew (Kim) Maggard and Josh Maggard and four sisters, Rebeckah Maggard, Donita (Glenn) Eskridge, Vivian (Bob) Riffel and Alice Maggard.

Services for Gregory will be 11:00 am Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church with Reverend Brent Cavendish officiating. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church Saturday 10:00 am until the 11:00 am service. Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.