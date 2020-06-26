Gregory Maynard

PORTSMOUTH-Gregory Thomas Maynard, 62, of Portsmouth, died in his home on June 25, 2020. He was a graduate of Portsmouth High School. He went on to Ohio State for one year. He then returned to Portsmouth to work for Nationwide Insurance for 12 years and WIOI radio station. He was currently employed by Hatcher Real Estate.

Greg enjoyed camping, hiking, target shooting, and time on his sailboat. He also enjoyed time with his friends and his faithful companion, German shepherd "Dog". He was preceded in death by his father, Buddy "B.I." Maynard, his mother, Doris Carpenter and a son, Thomas Kay Maynard. He is survived by one daughter, Stephanie Maynard of Wheelersburg and a brother, Jeffery Maynard of New Boston. Greg was also survived by special loved ones, Sharon Barber, Emily Byrd, Breyden Byrd and Cara Clark.

A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastor Bernard Tilley officiating.

The family will receive guests at Brant's from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday. Masks will be required for admission, but not furnished by the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.