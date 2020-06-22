Grover Davis
PORTSMOUTH-Grover Edward Davis, 68, of Portsmouth, died Friday, June 19, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. He was born May 3, 1952 in Portsmouth, the son of the late Robert and Elsie Cooper Davis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald D. Davis and Daniel R. Davis, two sisters, Sandra Kay Davis and Wanda Jean McCloud. Grover was a graduate of Portsmouth High School and a college graduate, he also spent five years in Togo, Africa while serving in the Peace Corps.

Surviving are a brother, Robert Lee Davis, of Circleville, two sisters, Carol Reeder, of West Portsmouth, and Barbara Jenkins, of Portsmouth, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Portsmouth, with Denny Dawes officiating. Friends may call at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home from 12:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday. June 23, 2020.



Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
