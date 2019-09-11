SOUTH WEBSTER —Guy Stephen Clarke, age 66, of South Webster, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born July 22, 1953 to the late George and Geneva (Charles) Clarke. He loved gardening, woodworking, computers and flying drones.

He is survived by his wife, Edna (Toland) Clarke; three sons, Steven Clarke (Destiny) of Huntington, Travis Clarke (Toni Layne) of Ironton, Ray Hall (Angie) of South Webster; seven daughters, Beverly Sexton (Charles) of Salem, OH, Amanda Clarke (David Miller) of North Canton, Geneva Buck (Benjamin) of Lucasville, Natasha Clarke of Sciotoville, Amber Clark of Greenup, Jackie Hall of New Boston, Kimmy Triggs (Jeremy) of Rio Grande; five brothers, Gene Clarke (Gert) of Jackson, Freddy Clarke (Juanita) of Wheelersburg, David Clarke of Wheelersburg, Blane Bowens of Lucasville, Larry Havens of Lucasville; two sisters, Debra Clarke of Jackson, and Nettie Havens of Portsmouth; several grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at D.W. SWICK – NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster with Pastor Ronnie Rawlins Officiating. Interment will follow at South Webster Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home on Saturday. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.