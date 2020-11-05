SOUTH PORTSMOUTH, KY-Guy Farley, 86, of South Portsmouth, Kentucky passed away Nov. 4, 2020 in South Shore Nursing and Rehab. He was born in Mohawk, West Virginia July 28, 1934, a son of the late Okey and Kathleen Bailey. He was a member of the White Oak Chapel Church.

Preceded in death besides his parents are one grandson, Vernon Ray Stapleton, one brother, Bobby Bailey, one sister, Janice Bailey.

Surviving are his wife, Jettie Farley, two daughters, Ellen Kemplin of South Shore, KY, Donna (Jim) Wolf of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, one son, Guy Farley of South Shore, Kentucky, three brothers, Gary Bailey, Luther Bailey and Terry Bailey, two sisters, Linda Trent and Irene Blankenship, grandchildren, Crystal Stapleton, Victoria Vanderpool, Amber Young, Toni Wilson, Stephanie Burke, Nan Ward, Tarien Williamson, Tiffany Stombock and Travis and Eric Bradford, thirty great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, KY with Donnie Smith, officiating. Burial will follow In Blankenship Cemetery, South Portsmouth, Kentucky. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. till the service hour at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

