1/1
Guy Farley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SOUTH PORTSMOUTH, KY-Guy Farley, 86, of South Portsmouth, Kentucky passed away Nov. 4, 2020 in South Shore Nursing and Rehab. He was born in Mohawk, West Virginia July 28, 1934, a son of the late Okey and Kathleen Bailey. He was a member of the White Oak Chapel Church.

Preceded in death besides his parents are one grandson, Vernon Ray Stapleton, one brother, Bobby Bailey, one sister, Janice Bailey.

Surviving are his wife, Jettie Farley, two daughters, Ellen Kemplin of South Shore, KY, Donna (Jim) Wolf of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, one son, Guy Farley of South Shore, Kentucky, three brothers, Gary Bailey, Luther Bailey and Terry Bailey, two sisters, Linda Trent and Irene Blankenship, grandchildren, Crystal Stapleton, Victoria Vanderpool, Amber Young, Toni Wilson, Stephanie Burke, Nan Ward, Tarien Williamson, Tiffany Stombock and Travis and Eric Bradford, thirty great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, KY with Donnie Smith, officiating. Burial will follow In Blankenship Cemetery, South Portsmouth, Kentucky. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. till the service hour at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved