PROVIDENCE — The Rev. Dr. H. Daehler Hayes passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27 at the Hope Hospice Center in Providence, RI following a brief illness. He was born on November 16, 1936 to Harold Leonidas and Florence Alma (Daehler) Hayes and raised in Portsmouth, Ohio. He graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1954, from Harvard College in 1958, and from Harvard Divinity School in 1961.

He is survived by his wife The Reverend Joy Utter; his children Mark Daehler Hayes (Janey Dyke) and Elaine Brandel Hayes Pearl (Richard); and grandchildren: Tanner Mark Hayes (Becca), Natalie Hayes Pearl; former spouse Charlotte Brandel Hayes; and brother-in-law Wendell Ellenwood.

More information may be found on https://www.obituare.com/h-daehler-hayes-obituary-60469/

https://www.jhwilliamsfuneralhome.com/notices/TheRevDrHDaehler-Hayes