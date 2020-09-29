1/1
Harold Chandler
TROY-HAROLD S. CHANDLER, age 95, of Troy, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit in Troy. He was born on September 11, 1925 in Scioto County, OH to the late Daniel and Lena (Ramey) Chandler.

Harold is survived by five children: Ronald (Connie) Chandler of Waverly, Debbie (Danny) Campbell of Lucasville, Robin (Brian) Brown of Troy, Tina Nunn of Troy and Harold "Bud" (Beverly) Chandler of Ackerman, MS; one sister: Haila Lewis of FL; nine grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Emogene "Jean" (Whitt) Chandler; two brothers; and three sisters.

Harold proudly served his country as a member of the US Army during WW II and was the recipient of the Purple Heart. He was a participant at the Battle of the Bulge. Harold was a former employee of Empire in New Boston, OH, where he was a steel worker.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Mound Cemetery in Piketon, OH. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
