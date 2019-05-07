HAROLD FRALEY

LUCASVILLE — Harold Richard Fraley, 83, of Lucasville, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

He was born September 10, 1935 in Portsmouth a son of the late Lester and Opal Hamilton Fraley.

Harold was a retired Substance Abuse Coordinator from Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, a member of the Lucasville Center Street Church, a US Army veteran, and a 1954 Glenwood High School graduate.

Harold enjoyed spending time on his porch swing watching birds, deer, and groundhogs. He cherished his time spent with his family and especially loved going to all of Aubree's sporting events.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Evelyn Murray Fraley, whom he married December 18, 1965 in Lucasville; his son, Harold "Howie" (Marsha) Fraley of Waverly; his daughter, Misti (Heath) Cisco of Piketon; three granddaughters, Aubree Fraley, Olivia and Hadlee Cisco; one brother, Dale Fraley of Fort Worth, Texas; four sisters, Nikki Howard of Haverhill, Ricki Jones of New Boston, Jerri Hickman of New Boston, and Anita Harrison of West Portsmouth.

A memorial service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Lucasville Center Street Church with Phil Howard officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. at the church. Military rites will follow after the memorial performed by the William A. Baker Post of the American Legion. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lucasville Center Street Church, 124 Woodland Drive, Lucasville 45648