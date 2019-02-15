HAROLD E. GAMPP

MINFORD — Harold Eugene Gampp, 84, of Minford, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Born August 15, 1934 in Wheelersburg, a son of the late Lowell Maurice and Edna Mae (Wiehle) Gampp, he was a 1952 graduate of Minford High School and was a member of Sunshine Church of Christ. He was the co-owner of Gampp's Inc. at Slocum Station and an avid dirt track race fan for many years. He was always involved with the family farm where he, along with his brother Ronnie received the Scioto County Farmer of the Year Award in 1978. After his service in the Army, he returned to Scioto County to work at the family farm. He also worked at the former Detroit Steel Corporation in New Boston.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years whom he married on November 19, 1954, Fredia Ann (Blackburn) Gampp; four children, Jerry (Kathy) Gampp, Bev (Paul) Adkins, David (Jill) Gampp, Barry (Amy) Gampp; ten grandchildren, Rachel (Jeb) Coriell, Derek (Brittany) Gampp, Shelley (Travis) Chamberlin, Mike (Holly) Adkins, Tyler Gampp, Travis Gampp, Tanner Gampp, Hunter Gampp, Kaiden Gampp; three great grandchildren, Tate Coriell, Talen Coriell, Lucas Gampp; step grandson, Caleb Yuhas; three brothers, Ralph Gampp, Ronald (Sandy) Gampp, Dale (Barb) Gampp, and many special nieces, nephews and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dean Gampp and a grandson, Shawn Jeremy Gampp.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 at Sunshine Church of Christ with Dr. Jon Partlow, minister officiating. Burial will be at Batterson Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Military graveside rites will be conducted by James Irwin Post No. 622 American Legion and William A. Baker Post No. 363. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.