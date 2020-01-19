PORTSMOUTH — Harold Russell "Goody" Goodwin, 76, of Portsmouth, died January 15, 2020, at SOMC Hospice. He was born May 3, 1943, in Portsmouth, a son of the late Homer Goodwin and Dorothy Moore Goodwin. He attended St. Mary's Catholic Church and was an Army veteran.

He is survived by three brothers, Donald, Ron, and Jim (Lurana) Goodwin. Services will be held 11:30 A.M. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Edgewood Abbey Mausoleum with Fr. Joe Yokum officiating, with burial to follow at Memorial Burial Park. To leave condolences, please visit www.fcdaehlermortuary.com