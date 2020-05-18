PORTSMOUTH-Harold Edward Herrmann, 78, of Portsmouth, formerly of Columbus, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at BridgePort Nursing Home. He was born November 3, 1941 in Portsmouth to the late Walter and Rosemary (Kilcoyne) Herrmann. He was a 1959 graduate of Notre Dame High School, a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, and a graduate of St. Charles Seminary. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Mark and Walter Herrmann. Harold is survived by his two sisters, Ann Emnett (Mike) of Portsmouth and Mary Taylor (Patt) of Hilton Head, S.C., and several nieces and nephews. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating. Burial will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday at Greenlawn Cemetery.



