HAROLD JAMES HOWARD

PORTSMOUTH — Harold James Howard, 70, of Portsmouth, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at home with his family by his bedside. Born on December 2, 1948 in Portsmouth, he was a son of the late George and Carrie Howard.

Harold was an Army veteran of the Viet Nam Conflict and attended Lucasville Church of God, where he was recently saved.

Also preceding him in death were a brother, George Howard, Jr. and four sisters, Helen Grooms, Emma Shaw, Betty Dunn and Maxine Shaw.

Surviving are two brothers, Richard Howard and Ron Howard, both of Myrtle Beach, SC; two sisters, Carolyn Sue Seeley and Judy Sexton, both of Wheelersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Polly (Dave) Price of Portsmouth.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30th, at Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Barb Payne officiating. Military honors will be by the James Dickey Post of the American Legion.

The flags on the avenue, along with the U.S. Army flag, will fly in honor of brave veteran, Harold J. Howard.

Arrangements are under the direction of the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.