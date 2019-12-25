PORTSMOUTH-Harold Russell Osborne, age 86, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was born September 20, 1933 to the late Crite and Louise Osborne in Portsmouth, Ohio. Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Clotine Myers; and brother, Maurice "Butch" Osborne; nephews Roger Myers and Mike Myers. He was a devoted husband and father and is survived by his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 67 years, Mildred Bush Osborne; daughter Julia L. Osborne and son Todd E. Osborne; sister-in-law Judy Osborne; and nieces and nephews Lisa Osborne, Mark Osborne, Harold Myers, Alan Myers, and Cathy Myers. Harold proudly served in the United States Army, being stationed in Korea for 18 months. Harold was a classic handyman and a licensed Plant Operator for Gavin Power Plant. From sunrise to sunset, when he wasn't working, Harold was always busy with the interests, hobbies, and projects that brought him joy throughout his life: fishing, boating, gardening, landscaping, mechanical design and repair, breeding and training Brittany Spaniel dogs, and showing horses. A graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorial Contributions to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Bluegrass Hospice Care, bgcarenav.org).