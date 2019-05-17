HAROLD EUGENE RAYNARD

COLUMBUS — On May 11, 2019 Harold Eugene Raynard received his wings as he was called home after a lengthy battle with cancer. Harold was born on Feb 17, 1942 to the late Arthur and Katherine Raynard in South Webster, OH. After graduation Harold moved to Columbus, OH where he met, fell in love with and married the love of his life and best friend Barb Raynard. Harold retired from Continental Midland in Millersport, where he also served was a Lt. on the Millersport Volunteer Fire Dept. and Millersport Police Dept. where he served as Sergeant and was later promoted to Chief. Harold was a very soft spoken, hard-working and humble man. He loved his family more than life itself. He enjoyed his morning and afternoon coffee with his friends, mowing his grass, watching his grandchildren play and when spring and summer came he could always be found on his swing on the side porch (keeping an eye on the neighborhood). Those who knew Harold knew he was a man of few words but they could always count on seeing his hand in the air to wave as he passed you on the street.

Harold is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Monica Ann Raynard; brother, Larry Raynard; great grandson, Aiden Allen. Harold is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Barbara Lee (Beathard) Raynard; daughters Ginger Gordon of Baltimore, Tracy Gray of Grove City, Heather Legue of Millersport and Brandi (Don) Spurlock of Millersport; grandchildren, Dan Gordon II, Melissa Spears, Natashua (Derek) Allen, Kyndle Gray, Thomas Gray, Raymond Legue III, Reilly Legue, Emma (Markus) Johnson and Austin Spurlock; great grandchildren: Keegan, Kannon, Lane, Liam, Cason, Kailyn, Lukas, Harper, Kinslee and Kaitlyn; brother Mike (Susie) Raynard; sisters, Ellen (Alan) Lacy and Bonnie Royster. Special family friend Brian Konnerth and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will take place at the Millersport United Methodist Church on Thursday May 23, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 pm where the family invites to come and share your stories and memories followed by a memorial service at 7:30pm. On behalf of the entire family, we wish to express our deepest and most sincere thank you to the entire staff of Fairfield Medical Center. Arrangements entrusted to Heart and Hope Funeral home by Schoedinger. Memorial Contributions may be made in Harold's honor to the or to Cancer Care Center at Fairfield Medical Center.