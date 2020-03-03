PORTSMOUTH-Harold E. Spriggs, 91, of Portsmouth, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at SOMC Hospice Center.?? Born on August 6, 1928 in Quincy, KY, he was a son of the late Edna Davis and was retired from the United States Postal Service, where he was a postal carrier, clerk and later a supervisor.??

Harold was a member of the Sciotoville Church of the Nazarene and attended Cornerstone United Methodist Church, loved horse racing and was the biggest fan of football at THE Ohio State University.

He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Also preceding him in death were two sons, Gary Wayne Spriggs and Richard Douglas Spriggs.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia Kaltenbach Spriggs, a son, Bruce Spriggs of Rosemount; a stepson, Lenny (Kim) Powell of Summerfield, Fla; two daughters, Juanita (Danny) Robinson of Rosemount and Bettina (Jim) Eller of Oviedo, Fla; two stepdaughters, Tammy (Butch) McGue of Wheelersburg and Priscilla (Darrell) Pennington of West Portsmouth; twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Friday, March 6th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with a funeral service at noon with Rev. Ralph Clay and Rev. Greg Carter officiating.?? Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery.

