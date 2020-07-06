WHEELERSBURG-Harold Eugene Toleman, 93, of Wheelersburg, died Friday July 3, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. He was born November 12, 1926 in Portsmouth, to the late Cletus and Captola (Morrison) Toleman. Harold was an engineer for Norfolk and Southern, a member of the Portsmouth Elks, Aurora Masonic Lodge, Tuesday morning bowling league, an avid golfer, and lover of music. A WWII navy veteran, Harold served aboard the USS Vulcan AR- 5 and was a member of American Legion James Dickey Post #23.

Voted "Mayor of Altamont" by his neighbors, he enjoyed holding nightly neighborhood meetings on his porch.

His wife, Omalee Dyer Toleman, preceded him in death February 21, 2011. They were married August 16, 1952.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Dunham and five siblings; Cletus Toleman Jr., Leonard Toleman, Forest Toleman, Georgia Bays, and Ruth Musick.

Harold is survived by his children; Becky Davis (Darryl) of Dunedin, FL, Tom Toleman (Linda) of Wheelersburg, and Amy Graf (Jim) of Wheelersburg, a son-in-law, Harland Dunham of Portsmouth, a brother Robert Toleman (Carolyn) of West Carrolton, a sister-in-law Linda Anspach (Gene), and a brother-in-law Dan Dietrich (Janet). He is also survived by 12 grandchildren; Erin Paxton, Shelby Gilliland (Todd), Brenna Sweeney (Dan), Ladd Dunham (Carissa), Julie Dunham, Jacob Rhea, Ben Toleman (Robyn), Luke Rhea (Eden), Will Toleman (Megan), Sara Mauk (Chris), Andrew Graf (Kati), and Laura Mullins (Jeff), 22 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

The family thanks the staff at Riverbend House for the excellent care provided to Harold.

Graveside services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 10, 2020 at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Graveside military rites will be provided by the American Legion, James Dickey Post #23. Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to SOMC Hospice in Harold's memory.