Harrison Stone

Service Information
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH
45663
(740)-858-4100
CHILLICOTHE-Harrison Eugene Stone, 61 of Chillicothe died Friday, April 24, 2020 at his home. He was born September 14, 1958 in Portsmouth to the late Harold Eugene "Hap" Stone and Golda Mae Slone Lawhorn. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Stanley Weghorst, a sister, Pamela Sue Parlin, and a brother, Edgar Willis "Jack" Stone.

Harrison was a United States Army Veteran and worked as a skilled laborer.

Harrison is survived by his stepfather, Arthur Douglas Lawhorn, a daughter, Shiane Roshell Stone, 2 granddaughters; Lexie and Gracie all of Leipsic, Ohio, a stepdaughter, Kristi, a sister, Katherine Carol Litz, 3 brothers; Marcio "Marty" Weghorst, Jeffrey Weghorst, and Gregory Weghorst all of West Portsmouth, special friends; Tammy Book Coleman and Vickie Locher, along with several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
