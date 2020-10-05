1/1
Harry Smith
1947 - 2020
AUBURN HILLS-SMITH, HARRY LEE of Auburn Hills, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 73 years of age. He was born on April 20, 1947 in Portsmouth, Ohio, son to the late Charles and Ailene Smith (nee Boggs). Beloved husband of Dixie for 6 years; dear step father of Michael (Pam) McGuire, Sharon (Bill) Battersby and Jennifer (Karl) Miller; brother of Donna Smith, Brenda Smith and the late Jeff Smith, sister in law, Carlena Smith, nieces, Tabitha (Todd) Selvage and Sabrina (David) Koester. Harry was a veteran in the United States Army. He worked as a welder for many years at General Motors. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, hunting and the great outdoors. Memorial donations may be made to the National Rifle Association.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at the MT. Zion Cemetery, South Shore, Kentucky with Dale Collinsworth, Officiating.

Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com



Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
MT. Zion Cemetery
