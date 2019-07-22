HARRY EUGENE VENTURINO

TIPP CITY —Harry Eugene Venturino, 77, of Tipp City, Ohio, a former Portsmouth resident, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Dayton VA Hospice Center. He was born June 5, 1942, in Manchester, Ohio, a son of the late Antonio Venturino and Carolyn Imogene Cozzens Venturino.

He was an Army Paratrooper with the 101st Airborne during Vietnam (two tours), and loved the military, fishing, hunting, hiking, music, reading, and was an excellent guitarist. He is survived by a son, Mark A. Venturino, of Portsmouth; Courtney B. Morgan of Hilliard, OH; Melissa A. Venturino, of Portsmouth; one brother, Samuel A. Venturino, of Portsmouth; two sisters, Vaughdean "Deanie" Merrifield (Robert), of Portsmouth, and Tonette "Toni" Howbert, of Tipp City, Oh.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton VA Hospice, 4100 W. Third Street, Dayton, Ohio 45428, or your local ASPCA. Arrangements are under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary in Portsmouth. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.