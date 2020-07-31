MINFORD – Harry Willis, Jr., 88 of Minford passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his residence. Born November 28, 1931 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Harry Willis, Sr. and Lona Musser Willis, he was a former employee of Empire Detroit Steel and AK Steel in Mansfield. He was a member of the Steel Workers Union, Berea Baptist Church and was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Thompson Willis; two sons, Timothy (Lori) Willis, David L. Willis; seven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, David L. Willis, Alisha Marie Willis; one great grandchild, Kendra Suzzanne Walker; three brothers, Russell Willis, Leo Willis, Harold Willis, and two sisters, Thelma Higbee and Avenelle Caldier.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at Berean Baptist Church in Sciotoville with Pastor Steve Mann officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Cemetery in Quincy, Kentucky. Friends may call at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Military graveside rites will be conducted by James Irwin Post No. 622 American Legion and William A. Baker Post No. 363. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.