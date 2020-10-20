Harvey Haerr

SOUTH SHORE, KY-Harvey William Haerr, 74, of South Shore, Kentucky, passed away, Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Greensburg, PA. Harvey was born in Chicago, Illinois, a son of the late Warren and Mildred Haerr.

Harvey was a proud Vietnam Veteran and served in the United States Airforce. He enjoyed fishing and playing pool. He was a member of the First Church of God South Shore.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by one brother, Claude Haerr.

He is survived by one son, Duane Haerr of Sandusky, Ohio, one daughter, Teresa (Jim) Mazzarini of Greensburg, PA, one brother, Floyd (Jean) Haerr, five grandsons and two great granddaughters.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00

P.M, Monday, October 26, 2020 at the First Church of God South Shore in South Shore, KY. Pastor Donny McKenzie.

Harvey has been laid to rest at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast in Greenup, KY.

Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.