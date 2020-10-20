1/1
Harvey Haerr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harvey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SOUTH SHORE, KY-Harvey William Haerr, 74, of South Shore, Kentucky, passed away, Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Greensburg, PA. Harvey was born in Chicago, Illinois, a son of the late Warren and Mildred Haerr.

Harvey was a proud Vietnam Veteran and served in the United States Airforce. He enjoyed fishing and playing pool. He was a member of the First Church of God South Shore.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by one brother, Claude Haerr.

He is survived by one son, Duane Haerr of Sandusky, Ohio, one daughter, Teresa (Jim) Mazzarini of Greensburg, PA, one brother, Floyd (Jean) Haerr, five grandsons and two great granddaughters.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00

P.M, Monday, October 26, 2020 at the First Church of God South Shore in South Shore, KY. Pastor Donny McKenzie.

Harvey has been laid to rest at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast in Greenup, KY.

Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Memorial service
06:00 PM
First Church of God South Shore
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crockett L Reed Funeral Home
258 Biggs Ln
South Shore, KY 41175
(606) 932-2021
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved