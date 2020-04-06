FRANKLIN FURNACE-Hazel Louise Lavender Otworth, 88, of Franklin Furnace went home to be with the Lord with her loving family surrounding her on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020 after an extended illness. Born to Mary Wright Lavender and Charles Oscar Lavender, both of whom preceded her in death, she was a lifelong resident of Franklin Furnace where she supported her husband Jesse of 66 years of marriage and her three sons, Randy, Keith (Frieda Gleim) and Russell (Lisa Timberlake) as a wonderful wife and mother. She was also preceded in death by her two sisters Geneva Lavender McGraw, Marie Lavender Walters and her four brothers Albert (Shirley), Edward (Virginia), Charles (Betty) and Willie (Martha). She is survived by many other family members including Keith's children Jessica Dawn Stafford and her three children, son, Hunter (Kirsten Keizer) and their daughter Paisley; son, Colton, daughter Olivia, Keith Andrew Jr. (Kayla Mays) and their two children Wade and Cheyenne, Lisa Otworth's son Joey and daughter Erica. Hazel was very fond of Diane Derifield, who served as her caretaker throughout her illness. She also had a very special place in her heart for her "ladies club" including Betty Mullins, Esther Hart (who preceded Hazel in death), and Kristy Jones her loving hairdresser.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 7, 2020, under the direction of Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home with the Reverend Roger Lavender officiating. A celebration of Hazel's life will be held at a later date for family, friends and acquaintances.