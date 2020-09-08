1/
Heather Covert
PORTSMOUTH-Heather Renee Covert, 33 of Portsmouth died Friday, September 4, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born February 18, 1987 in Portsmouth to Roger and Linda Pistole Covert. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Homer and Mary Pistole and Glennis & Garnet Covert.

Along with her parents, Heather is survived by 3 sons; Brahdan Litteral, Landon Litteral, and Tyler Brown, 3 brothers; Rog (Mandy) Covert Jr., Jayson (Angie) Covert, and Shawn (Akeila) Covert, a half-brother, Christopher Covert, a half-sister, Chelsea Neace, along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with interment in Memorial Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8:00 PM on Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
740-858-4100
