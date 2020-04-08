MINFORD – Hebren Spradlin, Jr., 92 of Minford passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Minford Retirement Center. Born May 6, 1927 in Scioto County, a son of the late Hebren Spradlin, Sr. and Odessa Sly Spradlin, he was a 1946 graduate of Clay High School, retired from Pepsi Cola Bottling Co., and after retirement worked for the Portsmouth Daily Times. He was a US Army veteran, part of Allied Occupied Force in Japan (WWII – 1946).

He is survived by his wife, Alice Buckle Spradlin of Minford; two daughters, Pamela Scarfpin of Minford, Paul (Mark) Bradbury of Minford; five grandchildren, Jonathan (Julee) Scarfpin, Ryan (Andrea) Scarfpin, Jennifer (Eric) Ashmore, Melissa (Jeremy) Carver, Emily (Aaron) Payne; 13 great grandchildren, and one brother, Michael (Betty) Spradlin of Lucasville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Spradlin, Gilford Spradlin, and one grandson, Frank Alan Scarfpin, Jr.

The family would like to thank Minford Retirement Center for their compassionate care of Jr.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Evangelistic Outreach, 200 Ohio Avenue, New Boston, Ohio 45662. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.