Heidi Cropper (1966 - 2020)
Service Information
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH
45663
(740)-858-4100
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Calling hours
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
Obituary
PORTSMOUTH — Heidi Louise Cropper, 53 of Portsmouth, died Friday, January 17, 2020, at her home. She was born October 12, 1966, in Portsmouth to Earl and Traudi Eckerl Strickland of Portsmouth. She was preceded in death by her brother Michael Earl Strickland.

Heidie was a 1985 graduate of Portsmouth West High School.

Along with her parents, Heidi is survived by a daughter Brittany Michelle Cropper and a granddaughter Havyan Cropper.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 22, 2020, at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Ralph Clay officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday starting at 1:00 PM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
