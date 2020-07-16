PORTSMOUTH-Helen R. Carver, 90, of Hill View Retirement Center, Portsmouth, Ohio went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 surrounded by family members and loved ones. Helen was born January 13, 1930 at the home of her late grandparents, George and Rachel Wheeler Gallion in Junior Furnace, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Milton C. Bailey and Carrie Gallion. Early in her youth she lost her father, but gained a step-father when her mother remarried to Warner C. Parks. Helen was raised in Junior Furnace, Ohio by her maternal grandparents who nick-named her "Doogie". She moved to Portsmouth, Ohio to join her mother and stepfather when WWII was over, being a young teenager at that time.

Helen was a graduate of Green High and a former member of Central Church of Christ and towards her final years she attended Christ Community Church. Helen spent her working career in sales at J.C. Penney, the former Alice Kaye's Clothing and other local clothing stores. Helen's interest included her love and deep involvement with her family, traveling; sewing; collecting recipes and working in her mini backyard garden. She devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to family members, including her husband, her mother and two very close aunts before they passed away.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Joseph W. Carver, who passed away on August 29, 2001, whom she married on June 14, 1948, and her only sibling, William C. Bailey, who passed away on May 23, 2001 while living in Florida.

Helen is survived by two sons, Joseph (Rhonda) Carver of Florida and James (Patti) Carver of Portsmouth, Ohio; two daughters, Janet (Curt) Hieneman of Greenup, KY and Carolyn Carver Hieneman of Portsmouth, Ohio as well as nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren. Helen also left behind a dear friend, Susanne Welsh.

Services for Helen will be noon Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Ralph Clay officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, 10:00 am until the noon service hour. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.