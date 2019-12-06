ROSEMOUNT —Helen Lucille Duncan, 94, of Rosemount, passed through the gates of Heaven and walked into the arms of Jesus on December 6, 2019 at the SOMC Hospice Center. She was born April 22, 1925 in Portsmouth to the late Harry E. and Grace Kinder Arthur.

Helen was a 1943 graduate of Portsmouth High School. After graduation, she worked at the former Williams Shoe Factory and at the Scioto County Courthouse. During World War II, Helen worked in Michigan as a "Rosie the Riveter". After her marriage on Feb. 8, 1946 and the birth of her first child, Helen remained at home, devoting herself to her family. At the age of 5, she gave her heart to Jesus and lived every day as a faithful child of God. She exemplified a Christ-like heart as she touched the lives of so many people. She was a member of Christians Beyond Church at Highland Avenue and it's choir for over 50 years and she served the church in numerous other capacities. She loved her Lord and her family with all her heart and she was the kindest, most loving angel walking on this earth.

In addition to her parents, Helen was also preceded in death by her husband, William Duncan, Jr. on April 12, 2002; a son, Gerald Duncan; her stepmother, Sudie Arthur; two brothers, Vernon Arthur and Howard Arthur; and two sisters, Janice Brown and Patti Thomas.

Surviving Helen are three children, David (Paula) Duncan of Rosemount; Barbara (Darrel Mershon) Duncan of Rosemount, and Jane Duncan of Lexington, KY; a daughter-in-law, Shirley Duncan of Portsmouth; a brother, Harold (Patty) Arthur of Georgetown; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Pastor Nelson Klaiber officiating and interment in Memorial Burial Park.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 4 to 7 P.M. and one hour prior to services Tuesday.

The family extends sincere thanks to the staff of SOMC Hospice for the extraordinary, loving, compassionate care that they provided for Helen and the family during Helen's last days on this earth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christians Beyond Church (Helen's church), 1646 Highland Ave., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.