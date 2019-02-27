HELEN JOSEPHINE CRAIG ELDRIDGE

NEW BOSTON —The Lord called Helen home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She was born in New Boston, Ohio on Friday, August 5, 1927 to Claude and Cora Walker Craig. Helen was raised in North Moreland.

Helen is survived by seven of her twelve children, Dianna Anderson, Melvin Anderson (Glenna Wilburn), Gail Lands (Tim), Iris Anderson, Connie Anderson, Carey Anderson (Phyllis), and Denise Henson (David); thirty-three grandchildren; ninety-four great-grandchildren; sixty-four great-great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren due in the summer of 2019; along with Regina Frost, whom she considered a daughter.

In leaving this earthly world, Helen follows her husband of fifty-five years, Marion "Squirrel" Eldridge; five children, Rickey Anderson, Cora "Sissy" Anderson Roberts, Barry Anderson, Velda Anderson Eggers, and Sherriall Anderson Kuhn; infant grandson, Larry Wellman, Jr.; great-grandson, Dillion Osborne; infant great-grandson, A'thaniel Hammond; three sisters, Velma Moore, Dorothy Warner, Rebecca "Arlene" Keller; and first husband, Melvin Anderson.

Helen loved family above all bound to this earth. Other than the love and laughter of children she enjoyed dancing, bowling, ceramic crafts, crocheting, and embroidery, always willing to teach another the artistry. Many children walked through her home always leaving with the feel of having a home. She was a lady that touched every person she met, giving them a sense of love and knowledge.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston with Don Stiltner officiating. Interment will follow at Batterson Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the services on Saturday. Fond remembrances and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.