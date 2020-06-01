PORTSMOUTH-Helen Morris Figgins,92, of Portsmouth, stepped foot into Glory Friday, May 29, 2020. She was the last surviving child of Clarence and Eunie Estelle Morris . In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Figgins and daughter Susan Frazier, sisters Julia Clyde Morris Bramlett , Mildred Morris O'Neal and a brother Clarence Andrew (Sonny) Morris. She was a strong , faithful servant of our Lord and leaves behind one daughter Patricia (Roger)Figgins Williams and Charles (Roxanne) Figgins Jr. she also leaves behind many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She will be greatly missed by her family and church family at the Wheelersburg Church of Christ . In her last days and hours she spoke of the great celebration that she was going to have. She will be greatly missed. The family will have a celebration of life on Saturday June 13 at 11:00 at the Wheelersburg church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SOMC Hospice or St. Jude. Arrangements under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary. Please visit www.fcdaehlermortuary.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.