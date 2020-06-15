Helen Gregory
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rosemount-Helen Ruth Martin Gregory, 84 of Portsmouth, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Rosemount Pavilion.

She was born November 26, 1935 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Milton Thomas and Evalena Moore Martin.

Helen was a retired E.M.T. for Portsmouth Ambulance, a former Girl Scout Leader, and a 1953 McDermott High School graduate. She was a member and Sunday School teacher of Sedan Baptist Church.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Gregory, November 8, 2017; her daughter and son-in-law, Betty (Doug) Riggs; great-granddaughter Allison Rose Carpenter; son-in-law Phil Meddock; and one brother, Richard Martin.

Helen is survived by five daughters, Paula Meddock of Lucasville, Percilla (Norb) Cassidy of Portsmouth, Trina (Michael) Adkins of Portsmouth, Marcia (Donald) Sumbler of Welland, Canada, and Christi (Tim) Clifford of Portsmouth; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff at Rosemount Pavilion for their tender loving care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Activity Fund, Rosemount Pavilion, 20 Easter Drive, Portsmouth, OH 45662.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH 45648
(740) 259-2481
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved