Helen Gregory

Rosemount-Helen Ruth Martin Gregory, 84 of Portsmouth, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Rosemount Pavilion.

She was born November 26, 1935 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Milton Thomas and Evalena Moore Martin.

Helen was a retired E.M.T. for Portsmouth Ambulance, a former Girl Scout Leader, and a 1953 McDermott High School graduate. She was a member and Sunday School teacher of Sedan Baptist Church.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Gregory, November 8, 2017; her daughter and son-in-law, Betty (Doug) Riggs; great-granddaughter Allison Rose Carpenter; son-in-law Phil Meddock; and one brother, Richard Martin.

Helen is survived by five daughters, Paula Meddock of Lucasville, Percilla (Norb) Cassidy of Portsmouth, Trina (Michael) Adkins of Portsmouth, Marcia (Donald) Sumbler of Welland, Canada, and Christi (Tim) Clifford of Portsmouth; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff at Rosemount Pavilion for their tender loving care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Activity Fund, Rosemount Pavilion, 20 Easter Drive, Portsmouth, OH 45662.