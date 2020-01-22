SOUTH WEBSTER - Helen Louise (Zornes) Bandy, age 94, of South Webster, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Hillview Retirement Center in Portsmouth. She was born October 28, 1925 in Scioto Furnace to Pearl and Effie (Carmichael) Zornes. Helen was a 1943 graduate of South Webster High School. Upon graduation, she bravely and independently moved to Dayton and worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base during WWII. After this, she went to work doing secretarial and administrative work for the Welfare Department, many law offices, Probate and Juvenile Courts, and the Prosecuting Attorney's Office, all in Scioto County. In the early 60's, she worked in a hospital in Lexington, KY. She retired from the Scioto County Juvenile Court.

She is survived by one sister, Patricia Cayton of South Webster; nieces, LeAnne (Eddie) Cayton Scott, Kim (Keith) Zornes Shamhart, Teresa Zornes Crump; nephews, Steve (Lisa) Cayton, Scott (Gretchen) Cayton; great-nieces, Tracy Collins, Jerri Cummings, Cara Cayton, Lori Bodrie, Brooklynn Scott; great-nephews, Kyle Cayton, Conner Scott, Grant Cayton, Gavin Cayton, Brandon Shamhart, David Stiles; great-great-nieces, Meryn and Isla Jo Cayton, Brinlyn Shamhart; great-great-nephews, Briar Shamhart, Ty Collins, Will Collins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Challis Bandy; daughter, Sue Ellen Bandy; brother, Harold Zornes; sisters, Ruby Zornes Stiles and Lucille Zornes Benz; niece, Carolyn Sties Kilyk; nephews David Benz and Harold Stiles, Jr.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at South Webster Cemetery with Pastor Larry Moore officiating. Fond memories of Helen and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.