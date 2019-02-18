Obituary Print Helen Matheny | Visit Guest Book

HELEN BERNICE MATHENY CINCINNATI — Helen Bernice Matheny, 94, of Cincinnati, formerly of Wheelersburg, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Mercy West Park in Cincinnati. Helen was born November 27, 1924 in Mingo County, WV to the late Robert Lee and Bess Parsley Wilson. Helen was a homemaker and a longtime member of Wheelersburg United Methodist church. She loved playing her Mandolin, working crossword and jigsaw puzzles, having family gatherings at home for the holiday's and special occasions and her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Cecil Matheny, February 8, 1995, whom she married January 17, 1948 in Sciotoville. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Jo Ann Clayton; a granddaughter, Lindsay Jefferies and two brothers-in-law, Jack Clayton and William Brown. Helen is survived by three sons, Jeffrey (Lili) Matheny, Alan (Teri) Matheny and Robert (Desiree) Matheny; two daughters, Pamela (Skip) Hauth and Phyllis (Mark) Cleveland; a sister, Irene Brown; eight grandchildren; several great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Perry Prosch officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 6:00-8:00 pm Tuesday, February 19, 2019 and one hour before the service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Helen's name to the .

Funeral Home Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home Ltd

11623 Gallia Pike Rd

Wheelersburg , OH 45694

