HELEN M. MCBEE

LUCASVILLE —Helen M. McBee, age 71, of Portsmouth, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. She was born July 10, 1948 in Portsmouth to Robert Craft and Amanda Alice Fitch Williams. Helen enjoyed playing cards, especially 500 and gin rummy. She loved spending time with her family and most of all, her grandchildren. She loved all her grandchildren.

Helen is survived by her son, Teddy (Crystal) McBee, Jr. of Lucasville; Bobby Williams, who was like a son to her; daughters, Amanda (Andy) Green of Lucasville, Mary Howard of Portsmouth; grandchildren, Landon McBee, Billy Baldridge, Sarah Baldridge, Andrew Green, Deanna Houston, Tiffany Richardson; many great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Teddy McBee, Sr.; brothers, Larry Craft, Bob Williams, Bill Craft; sisters, Faye Erving, Paulene Spencer, and Ruth; and granddaughter, Amber Howard.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston with Pastor Vicki Bays officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.