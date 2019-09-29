PORTSMOUTH — Helen L. Mead, 84, of Portsmouth, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth.

Born March 19, 1935, in Scioto County, a daughter of the late Carl E. and Garnett M. (Bentley) Martin, she was a homemaker and a member of Christian Life Church in Minford.

She is survived by three daughters, Mitzi (Lawrence) Dickey of Portsmouth, Jennifer Meade of Minford, Carla (Ralph) Munn of Minford; four grandchildren, Nathaniel (Kara) Dickey, Elizabeth Dickey, Rachel Munn, Levi (Jami) Munn; one great-grandchild, Elijah Dickey; two brothers, Thomas (Jan) Martin, Daniel (Donna) Martin, and a sister, Sharon Cretsinger.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray D. Mead on September 8, 2009, whom she married on June 20, 1953, and a sister, Carolyn Murray.

Funeral services will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Tom Martin officiating. Burial will be at Harrison Furnace Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.