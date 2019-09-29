WHEELERSBURG-Helen Elaine Rawlins, 70, of Wheelersburg passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at Rosemount Pavillion. Helen was born October 19, 1948, in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Carl J. and Beatrice H. Simon Rice. Helen was a 1966 graduate of Wheelersburg High School and also Portsmouth Interstate Business College. She retired after 29-1/2 years from the State Data Dept. of BMV. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Rice and her husbands, Jim Pressley, in October 1975 and Tiney Rawlins in May 2008. Helen is survived by three brothers, John (Phyllis) Rice, James Rice and Carl (Kim) Rice; two sisters, Patricia (Don) Shoemaker and Donna (Jim) Lawson and a sister-in-law, Nellie Rice; fourteen nieces and nephews; sixteen great-nieces and nephews and three great, great-nieces.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Monday, September 30, 2019, at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Deacon Terry Acox officiating. Interment will follow in South Webster Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from noon until the 1:00 pm service hour. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.