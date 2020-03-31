WESTERVILLE-Helen Marie Rowlands, 93, of Westerville, formerly of Portsmouth, died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living. Helen was born June 28, 1926 in Portsmouth. She was preceded in death by her first husband Howard A. Cassidy, her second husband, Daniel Rowlands, and a son, Howard Cassidy.

Helen is survived by her daughter-in-law, Rane Cassidy of Westerville, step-sons; Dave Rowlands (Peggy) of Maryland, Steve Rowlands (Brad Myers) of Columbus, three grandchildren; Crystal Parrish (Jason), Tiffany Gibson (David), Daniel Rowlands, and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private and for the family only on Friday April 3, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth. Burial will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Helen's memory to: www.jdrf.org