PORTSMOUTH —Helen Mae Royal, 80, of Portsmouth, passed away Mon., Nov. 4, 2019, at Cabell-Huntington Hospital in Huntington, WV. She was born July 1, 1939, in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Wallace Truxton and Lillian Ida Ethel Urick Crull.

Helen was a homemaker and member of the Portsmouth Eagles Auxiliary.

Her husband Thomas Rodney Royal preceded her in death on April 21, 2016.

Surviving are four children, Robert Lemaster, Jr., Anthony Lemaster, Janice Poling and Brenda Fletcher; six sisters, Kay Tragdon, Janet Castle, Gail Pickleseimer, Ann King, Judy Morrison and Mary Alice Kaltenbach; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Scott D. Lemaster; and four sisters, Inez Charles, Emily Hileman, Betty Glanton and Patty Ober.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
