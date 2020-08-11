1/
Helen Thompson
PORTSMOUTH-Helen Louise Simon Thompson, 78 of Portsmouth died Monday, August 10, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born October 16, 1941 in West Portsmouth to the late Paul and Robena McGill Simon. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Thompson, a granddaughter, Jessica Lavey, 2 sisters; Paulette Galloway, and Elizabeth McGraw, and a brother Anthony Simon.

She worked for Williams Shoe Factory and later retired from Mitchellace. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and American Legion Post 23.

Helen is survived by a son, Barry Eggers, a daughter, Angela Cutler, 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 4 sisters; Mary Detwiller, Eileen Thieken, Carol Smith, and Barbara Hemming, and 1 brother; Tim Simon, along with several nieces and nephews and a very special friend Ralph Cassidy

Funeral services will be 2:00PM Thursday August 13, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Father Patrick Watikha officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 12:00PM to 2:00PM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
740-858-4100
