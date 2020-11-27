1/1
Helen Walker
WHEELERSBURG – Helen L. Walker, 89, of Wheelersburg passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 15, 1931 in Scioto Furnace a daughter of the late Edward and Cora (Aeh) Fenton. She was a 1948 graduate of South Webster High School, was of the Methodist Faith and loved Genealogy and The Red Hats group. She formerly taught Sunday School and played the piano at church. She is survived by her children, Richard and Wanda Burton, Vicki Burton, Trudy Burton and Mitch Burton. Grandchildren, Jason Burton, Jerod Burton, Kelly Mullen and Farah, Raemi Felsan and Mike, Gary Stringer, Ryan Burton and Rebecca and Corey Burton; great-grandchildren, Zac Gampp, Zarah Gampp, Samatha Felsan, Dylan Burton and Kaylee, Braelyn Burton, Raighan Burton, Madelyn Burton, Derrick Stringer, Savannah Burton,

Sara Burton and Aaron Mitchell Burton. Graveside services will be 3:00 PM Monday, November 30, 2020 at South Webster Cemetery with Pastor Paul Hagen officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SOMC Hospice Center 2501 25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.



Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
